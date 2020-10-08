NHL Rumors: Mikko Koivu, Boston Bruins, and the Armstrong on Taylor Hall

Mikko Koivu hoping to continue playing next season

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Mikko Koivu doesn’t plan on retiring and is ready to hit free agency on Friday.

“Bottom line, I want to play. My doors are open.”

The 37-year old Koivu is back in Finland and training for next season.

“Like I said, I think the bottom line is that I still feel that I want to play. I’m getting ready for another season. If the right fit will be there, and the right team, I will definitely play.”

Bruins tried using Jake DeBrusk to get into the first round. Tuukka Rask rumors not going away

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney was trying to trade back into the first round but came up empty.

A source said that Jake DeBrusks name was main asset that came up in talks.

On Tuesday, sources continue to say that goaltender Tuukka Rask was available despite Sweeney previous trying to squash the Rask trade rumors.

“No. No,” Sweeney said when asked if Rask’s status had changed. “As a matter of fact, our staff has communicated with Tuukka, and as I said before, he remains a big part of our roster planning going forward, because I think, by my knowledge, he was second in the Vezina balloting.”

Coyotes GM on Taylor Hall

NHL.com: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong yesterday on pending UFA Taylor Hall.