NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues

Filip Gustavsson In Wait and See Mode As Goalie Market Thins

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Russo holds a mailbag about the Minnesota Wild as free agency and the NHL Draft are just days away. The Wild currently own the 13th overall pick in the first round, along with picks in Rounds 2, 4, 5, and 6.

The big question surrounding GM Bill Guerin is goaltender Filip Gustavsson. With the New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, and now Ottawa Senators getting their goalies, that does not leave many teams for Gustavsson. As Russo writes, one team that could be interested is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, if there is no market for him, the Wild could wait until the deadline to move him. And if we trade him now, he is probably not getting much except draft picks.

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Staying with his mailbag, Russo was asked about trading for Rutger McGroarty of the Winnipeg Jets. He thought it would be a good idea, but he does not think the Jets would want to trade such a skilled forward to a divisional rival.

In addition, the belief is while teams are poking around on Marco Rossi, Russo does not get the sense that the Wild will move him. As far as free agency goes, the Wild have extensions to deal with for Brock Faber, Jacob Middleton, and Kirill Kaprizov. Still, they want to add scoring, so names like David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Anthony Duclair, Tyler Bertuzzi, Anthony Mantha, and Patrick Kane make sense as targets.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong Has Busy Week Ahead

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Rutherford writes about the “perfect week” for GM Doug Armstrong. It is a busy week with the draft and free agency.

Let’s stick with free agency here. The Blues number one priority is to find a number two center. While St. Louis has two internal options, the Blues could look at a player like Chandler Stephenson, who will be a hot commodity. Though he could be priced at $6 million AAV.

They also want to re-sign Pavel Buchnevich. He was a trade target for teams this past deadline. According to Rutherford, a Torey Krug move could be coming. However, Krug has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve any trade, but the Blues need to free up cap space.