NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and the Winnipeg Jets

Joseph Woll will be getting an extension from the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kevin Weekes: The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a contract extension for goaltender Joseph Woll.

It’s expected to be for three years and in the $3.5 million to $4 million per season range. He’s eligible to sign an extension on July 1st.

The Minnesota Wild won’t bring back Dakota Mermis

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild won’t be bringing defenseman Dakota Mermis back next season.

He’ll try to find a one-way deal on the open market. The Wild already have seven defensemen under contract for next year.

Could a Rutger McGroarty trade come at the draft?

SPDN: Chris Johnston when asked about Winnipeg Jets forward Rutger McGroarty and if he could be traded soon.

Julian McKenzie: “Let’s start in Winnipeg. Rutger, McGroarty. What are you hearing about that situation? How did the Jets and McGroatry get to where they’re at now, where it looks as if the Jets are gonna have to move on from their prospect?”

Johnston: “It was mildly concerning when he didn’t sign a contract after his NCAA season, just because he’s a player that would have been in line for that contract. And the Jets, you know, we’re open that they were, you know, looking to sign him. Were more than willing to allow him to start his professional career, but I think, you know, maybe weren’t willing to assure him of how that would go in terms of what sort of NHL minutes he’d get. How soon he’d get them.

His name has now started to circulate as a potential trade target. This is a pretty prominent prospect and only a couple of years since his draft, and not someone that the Jets would otherwise be inclined to move on from.

But could be a little bit like the Cutter Gauthier situation, I suppose.”

McKenzie: “Is this a deal that happens sooner rather than later?”

Johnston: “The draft is kind of like its own trade deadline, in a sense, not because you can’t trade after the draft, but because a lot of times that the deals that get made involve draft picks that get made in that draft.

We’ve got what little less than a week until the first round of the draft, probably something that is going to pick up steam and see a conclusion by then. And then if not, maybe everyone’s got to reevaluate where they’re at. But I would, I would expect there’ll be a push to, to make a decision by Friday.”