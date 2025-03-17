NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The deadline wasn’t the Minnesota Wild’s time to make a big move, and they’re sticking with their plan

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin added Gustav Nyquist and Justin Brazeau at the deadline but admitted, “It’s not our time. We’ll have our time.”

Guerin added that there has been a four-year plan.

“We’ve got a plan going for four years and I’m not going to screw it up being short-sighted.”

Mikko Rantanen is already off the board. Brock Nelson could re-sign with the Avalanche. Mitch Marner will cost a whole lot and the Wild will have to pay big for Kirill Kaprizov’s extension. There is an older 34+ group of John Tavares, Jamie Benn and Claude Giroux. You might have to overpay for Brock Boeser.

Limited cap space at the deadline limited the Wild’s options. The Wild needed some penalty-killing help after they traded Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko for Brazeau. Nico Sturm kills penalties and is good at faceoffs and only cost the Panthers a fourth- round pick.

Forward Yakov Trenin has three years left at $3.5 million and hasn’t been a fit. They gave up a first-round pick for David Jiricek and there isn’t lineup space for him. Moving one of Zach Bogosian or Jared Spurgeon would clear the room.

The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t move pending UFA Matt Grzelcyk and there is interest in re-signing him

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There was interest in Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA defenseman Matt Grzelcyk before the trade deadline, but in the end, he wasn’t moved. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

“There was interest. Teams (were) kicking tires, but in the end, we got through the deadline, and he remains a member of our team.”

A source said the Penguins do have some interest in re-signing Grzelcyk but there haven’t been any serious talks just yet. There have been some talks.

Owen Pickering is on the left side and should be ready full-time. The left side isn’t their strongest with Ryan Graves, Ryan Shea, Vladislav Kolyachonok, P.O Joseph (RFA) and Conor Timmins (RFA).

