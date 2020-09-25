NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Matt Dumba, Vegas Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury

The asking price for Matt Dumba will be too high for some teams

TSN: Darren Dreger said the asking price for Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba could be too high.

“In a perfect world Bill Guerin would love to land a No. 1 centre, even a No. 2. And that doesn’t appear to be reality at this situation at this point, unless something situationally changes. So, Guerin is at least willing to listen to a softer deal and that’s future considerations. It would have to be a higher first-round draft pick and a good young NHL roster player. And the flip side is the Minnesota Wild could hold onto Matt Dumba. They’re not giving him away unless the asking price is met.”

Fleury isn’t asking for a trade, hopes he can stay but knows it might not happen

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender isn’t sure what his future holds. He has two years left on his deal at a $7 million salary cap hit with a 10-team no-trade clause.

Fleury hopes he can stay and end his career in Vegas. Even if the Golden Knights re-sign Robin Leher to a long-term deal, he hopes he can still trade around and isn’t asking for a trade.

“I get along great with Robin, so I think it would be all right,” Fleury said. “I still love to play. I don’t think I just want to be a backup, but I’ll practice hard, try to play well, and hopefully get some games, but it always comes down to the coach’s decision. Whatever happens, happens. And that’s fine. I’ll just try my best to come to camp in good shape and do well from there.”

Fleury does realize though that he could be on the move.

“I understand the business side of hockey, and that I might have to be moved,” Fleury said. “But that’s why they (the front office) are the ones making the decisions.”

Rumors have Lehner possibly signing a five-year deal at $5 million a season. That would put a Lehner-Fleury tandem at $12 million. Nevermind the fact that the Golden Knights only have $4.9 million in projected cap space.