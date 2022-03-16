NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Wild and Canadiens continue McBain talks

TSN: The Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens continue to discuss Wild unsign draft pick Jack McBain.

“Now, McBain has made it clear to the Wild, he is not going to sign with them, so he could become an unrestricted free agent in August. The asking price for Jack McBain is a second-round pick and that does not scare the Montreal Canadiens, provided that they, or another team that acquires his rights, can get him signed.”

Leafs among the teams interested in Middleton

OverDrive: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN 1050 that the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton.

TSN: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton at a $750,000 cap hit is getting interest from the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. He’s been playing in the Sharks top-four this year. The asking price?

“Here is the asking price from San Jose as I know it: a second-round pick, plus another pick or a prospect in that package, pretty high price similar to the Josh Manson deal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the Eastern Conference teams that I’m told have checked in on Jacob Middleton. I think the Leafs have some interest, all kinds of reasons why his physicality on the left side would be of use to Toronto. Boston and Tampa also in there, I believe.”

More on the Maple Leafs

TSN: Chris Johnston says that just last week Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was saying they had room for one more move, for one more player. That may no longer be the case.

“And look, a lot has played out for the Leafs in the last 10 days, obviously Jack Campbell has gone with injury, they’ve had some trouble at that position and my sources suggest the Leafs are still looking at upgrades at all three positions in their lineup.

To make any of this money work of course, they’re going to have to trade someone off their roster if they do make multiple additions, but that does seem to be at least a possibility here with six days to the deadline.”