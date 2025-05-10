NHL Rumors: The Utah Mammoth are Going to be Aggressive This Offseason

The Utah Mammoth will have some salary cap space to work and they’ll be aggressively looking to add this offseason

David Pagnotta: Talking on The Latest on the Utah Mammoth and the salary cap space they have available to spend this offseason and their push for the playoffs next season. They’ll be looking at the free agent and trade market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “Okay, let’s take a spin around the league to teams that aren’t in the postseason, here. We’ve got Utah, and we’ve got some exciting news. 13 months into it, they finally have a name. It is the Utah Mammoth. That was a fan vote. They said over 850,000 votes. I was team Hockey Club, but Mammoth they are.

And speaking of Mammoth, they have quite a bit of cap space to work with. GM Bill Armstrong will have over $22 million. The ownership has expressed a win now mentality. How aggressive do you think they’ll be?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, I think they, I think they will be very aggressive. They may spend that full 22 point whatever it is million this off season, both via free agency and the trade market. Bill Armstrong is going to be very active on both fronts.

The mandate from ownership, the messaging is, playoffs, playoffs, playoffs, for next season. They want to push for that. We were there, both of us were there for the first ever home game in Salt Lake City. It was electric.

Pettersen: “Absolutely, electric.

Pagnotta: “Yeah, absolutely insane. And with everything that they’re doing with the arena, the renovations that they’re going to implement starting this offseason, starting this month, uh, coupled with how competitive they want to be next season, they want to reward their fans immediately.

And we’re going to see Bill Armstrong be aggressive. I’m very curious, because they won the second phase of the lottery. Now drafting fourth overall, if they entertain that possibility in a trade. They will be looking to spend money, and they will get in on some of the key free agents that are going to be available July one as well.

End of June through the beginning of July. That’s going to be a very important time I think for the Utah Mammoth. We’ll see what they pull off.”

