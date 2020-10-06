NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and the San Jose Sharks

Wild looking for goaltenders

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin when talking about getting the next goaltender kept saying in “the next couple days.”

Seems like he’s looking at the trade market before getting into the free agent market.

Nothing for Dorion to consider yet

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said there is lots of trade talk going on. He doesn’t know if they will end up using all nine picks they have in the first three rounds.

Bruce Garrioch: Dorion said he isn’t sure what it would take to get them to trade the No. 5 pick. He added that he hasn’t received any offers that he’d consider.

Sharks still have a bit of cap room to worth with. Thornton’s plans unknown

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks Joe Thornton is set to hit free agency on Friday. It’s not known if he wants to return to the Sharks or go to a team with a better chance of winning.

The Sharks could use some help on right wing. Newly acquired Ryan Donato is left-handed but has played on the right side.

The Sharks have about $70 million committed to 17 players. Kevin Labanc is an RFA. Thornton, Stefan Noesen and Melker Karlsson are pending UFAs. It’s possible that Patrick Marleau returns.

It is possible that the Sharks look to add at least one significant piece, or maybe go the opposite and deal one of their core players.

GM Doug Wilson on if they could add another top-six forward?