NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Minnesota Wild

Doesn’t look like the Montreal Canadiens will get Ivan Demidov over this year

Marco D’Amico: There was a Sport Express article yesterday that said Ivan Demidov was going to be joining for the Canadiens for the playoffs but that doesn’t appear to be the case. They’ll try to get his KHL contract terminated, but a source said they aren’t optimistic about it.

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Ivan Demidov’s KHL season is over but a source said that the Montreal Canadiens bringing him over might have to wait to bring him over to the NHL.

The chances of him coming are slim, according to the source as he’ll likely be assigned by SKA to the VHL or MHL. SKA lost in the first-round of the KHL playoffs and are looking for some success for its lower-tiered teams.\

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

“No NHL team is going to guarantee a top-six spot to a player when their entire season depends on making the playoffs. That kind of talk is complete nonsense,” the SKA source said. “If SKA had advanced past the first playoff round, Rotenberg might have let Demidov go. But now, that’s off the table. SKA is focused on winning a trophy—at least in the MHL or VHL.”

Demidov might have to wait until next season to join the Canadiens and not for the playoffs if the Habs qualify.

Hockey News Hub: “Sounds like #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov, #LetsGoFlyers prospect Yegor Zavragin and Artemi Pleshkov will join SKA-Neva (VHL).”

The Minnesota Wild will be looking to get Danila Yurov over to N.A. and they may have interest in a college free agent

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild will be trying to sign 2022 first-round pick Danila Yurov to an entry-level contract. His KHL team Metallurg Magnitogorsk has been eliminate and his contract expires on May 31st.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby Continue to Defy the Odds

The Wild don’t the the cap space to add his contract by the of the regular season. He’s coming back from ankle surgery, so they may not want to push him into the lineup if they were to get him out of his KHL contract a little earlier. The Wild are confident they’ll have him signed for the start of next season. Re-signing in the KHL is always an option, but he’s already stated he wants to play in the NHL.

The Wild might be interested Western Michigan free agent center Tim Washe. He’s 6 foot 3 and good on the draw.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.