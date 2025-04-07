NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brock Boeser is focusing on playing better and winning and not on his pending free agency

Patrick Johnston of The Province: The season is winding down for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser. He feels he’s playing well and has a game back. The Canucks are still fighting for a playoff spot but it’ll be no easy task to get in.

It’s been a tough year in Vancouver with not living up to expectations and the J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson situation. Having his name in the trade rumors leading up to the trade deadline affected his game and concentration. Boeser isn’t sure what the future holds, but is happy he’s playing well and that they aren’t giving up on the season yet. He’s not thinking about his pending free agent situation just yet.

Mitch Marner is just here to play hockey and not worry/talk about his contract situation

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is the top available pending unrestricted free agent. He was approached by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline and asked if he was interested in going to Carolina in a potential Mikko Rantanen trade. Marner feels like he’s better able to handle the pressure and block out the noise this season.

When asked if he wanted to clear the air as to why there hasn’t been an extension signed, Marner didn’t want to clarify.

“No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner responded. Then he added notably of the contract: “That’ll come when that’ll come.”

He didn’t say if that’ll come with the Leafs or somewhere else. Marner and his agent, Darren Ferris, haven’t come out and said that they didn’t want to have any talks in-season, but it seemed to be implied. Marner, when asked if that’s how he looked at it.

“I haven’t looked at it (in) any sort of way,” he said. “Like I said, I’m here to play hockey. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll leave it at that.”

