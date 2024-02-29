NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Nashville Predators

Teams interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard and maybe a few others

The Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens are talking to multiple teams about defenseman David Savard. He’s got a year left at $3.5 million and no trade protection.

Among the interested teams are believed to be the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s not known what the asking price is.

The Canadiens are also talking to teams about Joel Armia, Jake Allen and Tanner Pearson. Pearson is a pending UFA, with Armia and Allen having a year left.

NHL Rumors: Could the Montreal Canadiens Help Facilitate Trades in the Market?

If the Nashville Predators can’t extend Tommy Novak by the deadline they could trade him

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: There have been several reports of teams being interested in Nashville Predators pending UFA center Thomas Novak.

Predators GM Barry Trotz said on 102.5 The Game on Tuesday that he’s talking with Novak’s agent about a new contract and admits that if they can’t reach a deal by the deadline that he could be dealt.

“I talked to representatives ,” Trotz said. “The framework is there. We just got to make sure the years and numbers match. If they do, then we’ll probably do something. If we can’t then I’m in a position not to…I don’t think I can let a guy like Tommy Novak go for nothing. I’ve got to get something if he’s not signed by the trade deadline.”

Trotz may be looking for a shorter, cheaper deal whereas Novak is looking for longer-term and more money.

Elliotte Friedman was on 102.5 The Game talking about what Novak could be looking for.

“Most guys seem to think will be in the . That’s a wide disparity. There’s a big difference between say $4.1M and $4.75M, but that’s the number I seem to get. That’s not coming from the Predators, it’s not coming from Novak’s representatives, but I asked a couple of other teams what do you think the ball park here is, and that’s where it came in.”

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and the Nashville Predators

Among the teams that have been linked to Novak include the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning.