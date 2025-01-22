NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Should the Montreal Canadiens be trade deadline buyers?

TSN: Craig Button, Hot or not if the Montreal Canadiens should be buyers at the trade deadline.

“Oh, that’s a real hot one, Sarah. and you know, we talk about rebuild, well, being a buyer at the trade deadline and rebuild. They’re not mutually exclusive. In fact, if you want to help the rebuild and you want to help your younger players have a chance to taste some success, you need to be a buyer.

And based on the way that the Montreal Canadiens have played over the last 16 games, absolutely they should be a buyer. And you want to have these players understand what it takes in your playoff run. Get into the playoffs if you can, because the longer you go without having success, the harder it is to have success.

They’re in a great spot. Be a buyer if you’re the Montreal Canadiens.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins only have one retention slot left

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be selling and they don’t have many untouchables after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin according to Chris Johnston. They’re looking to get younger, and would prefer young NHL players over prospects and picks. The Penguins may not be looking to retain salary on any of their veterans that have term.

“Maybe one misconception that’s out there – because there have been a lot of reports about the Penguins – they’re not looking to retain salary on any of their players with multiple years left on their deal. So, it’s not as though someone like Erik Karlsson is going to get traded with a salary retention spot. Pittsburgh has just one of those retention spots left and obviously they’ll be careful with how they use it.”

