NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers

Canadiens Looking To Move Up at 2023 NHL Draft

Alexandre Gascon of Radio-Canada.ca: Gascon tweeted that “At this moment, the #Canadiens are doing everything in their power to move up to fourth. They are very aggressive.” ~ a hockey man who wants to remain anonymous.

The Montreal Canadiens currently will be drafting at five overall. From the looks of it they are interested in defenceman Will Smith.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Basu confirms Gascon’s report that the Canadiens are trying to move up in the draft. In addition to calling about the fourth overall selection, the Canadiens also have called the Anaheim Ducks for the second overall pick as well.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Basu writes in his latest article looking at the Canadiens offseason, how the team wants to bring back both Denis Gurianov and Sean Monahan. (Update: Monahan just re-signed for one-year, $1.985 million)

The Canadiens like both players, but there are intentions are clear, they want them on lower AAVs. Basu writes the Canadiens will not be tending a qualifying offer to Gurianov. Gurianov’s current qualifying offer is $2.9 million. They are hoping the player will re-sign when he becomes a UFA at a lower cost, similar to Rem Pitlick last year.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Mitchell writes that general manager Ken Holland has done a fair job constructing the Edmonton Oilers over the past 12 months. However, this summer will be a test with the team up against the salary cap.

Vegas exposed the Oilers weakness on defense and their depth scoring. Two areas the Oilers should address this offseason if they want to be a championship team. The loss of Oscar Klefbom really hurt this team and they need to find a way to replace him.

Up front, the Oilers depth scoring ran dry. Once teams focused on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Oilers offense was non-existent. As Mitchell writes Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be back with Kailer Yamamoto moving on.

Who could they bring in? Well, the free-agent market is not the greatest, to begin with. They could trade for a player like Nino Niederreiter, but they may have to throw in a sweeter for that elusive winger to play with Draisaitl.