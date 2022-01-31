NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anahiem Ducks

As of now, Carey Price doesn’t plan on playing anywhere else

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens are looking at a rebuild but goaltender Carey Price wanted to make one thing clear.

“I haven’t made any plans to do so. Me and my family are very happy here. We’re settled in, this is our home. There’s a reason I signed the contract like I did here with a no-movement clause. It was to be here. So, as of right now, I have no plans to move anywhere.”

The Florida Panthers are willing to trade Owen Tippett

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the Florida Panthers going all-in and who they could make available ahead of the trade deadline.

“Owen Tippett is a standup person, always has been. I remember when he was drafted by the Florida Panthers, was a wonderful young hockey player and is a great professional.

But as the Florida Panthers are in, all-in mode right now for the playoffs, they’re in a lot of trade rumors as well. One name that is coming up consistently, which the Panthers have put out as being available is Owen Tippett.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson, and the Ducks GM search

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson and their GM search.

“First of all, Josh Manson was injured in our opener today, Ottawa-Anaheim. That’ll be an interesting one to watch. Just in terms of how long he’s going to be out. He’s an unrestricted free agent to be.

There is interest and Toronto is one of the teams believed to be looking at Manson, if he’s interested in potentially in coming there.

Another situation to watch with the Ducks is, I think they’re going closer, if not potentially this week to hiring a new general manager. There are three internal candidates as we know, but of the external candidates, one who I believe has a legitimate shot Ron, is an old favorite of yours, 1424 NHL games for the ‘little ball of hate’ Pat Verbeek. I think he’s very much in the running for Anaheim.

** NHLRumors.com transcription