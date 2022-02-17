NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Gallagher, Chiarot, Petry and Harris
Up next
Author
Gallagher on idea of being traded, GM Hughes on Chiarot, Petry and Harris

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on the idea of being traded: “It’s hard for me to imagine not being in Montreal; it’s the only home I’ve known.”

Gallagher admitted that it’s been a tough year mentally but seemed committed to staying with the team: “You hope you’re not waiting around 4-5 seasons to turn this around.”

David Pagnotta: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on possibly trading defenseman Ben Chiarot: “We’ve received a lot of phone calls. I think everybody knows how these talks proceed and it’s really difficult to identify when that would happen.”

Arpon Basu: Hughes on Chiarot: “If the right deal is there, we’ll do it. We won’t wait for the market” to unfold and determine what the price is.”

Eric Engels: Hughes on Jeff Petry: “Jeff Petry, if we can find a trade that works for us and another team, we’re going to do it. But it has to work.”

Eric Engels: Canadiens GM Hughes on college prospect Jordan Harris: “Discussions with Jordan Harris, his reps and his family continue. We spoke before the All-Star break and I spoke with him again yesterday. It’s our intention to sign him and I feel confident we can.

  • Priyanta Emrith: Hughes hopes to sign Harris when his college season ends and he’s confident that they will.