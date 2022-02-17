NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Gallagher, Chiarot, Petry and Harris

Gallagher on idea of being traded, GM Hughes on Chiarot, Petry and Harris

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on the idea of being traded: “It’s hard for me to imagine not being in Montreal; it’s the only home I’ve known.”

Gallagher admitted that it’s been a tough year mentally but seemed committed to staying with the team: “You hope you’re not waiting around 4-5 seasons to turn this around.”

David Pagnotta: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on possibly trading defenseman Ben Chiarot: “We’ve received a lot of phone calls. I think everybody knows how these talks proceed and it’s really difficult to identify when that would happen.”

Arpon Basu: Hughes on Chiarot: “If the right deal is there, we’ll do it. We won’t wait for the market” to unfold and determine what the price is.”

The thing that doesn’t get talked about enough re:Chiarot is the penalties. He’s taken 44 more minor penalties than he’s drawn since 2019, the 2nd-worst differential in the NHL. You can argue about his value when he’s on the ice, but he puts you shorthanded plenty. pic.twitter.com/a48rNcuoa6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 16, 2022

Eric Engels: Hughes on Jeff Petry: “Jeff Petry, if we can find a trade that works for us and another team, we’re going to do it. But it has to work.”

Eric Engels: Canadiens GM Hughes on college prospect Jordan Harris: “Discussions with Jordan Harris, his reps and his family continue. We spoke before the All-Star break and I spoke with him again yesterday. It’s our intention to sign him and I feel confident we can.