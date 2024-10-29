NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Just Exploring Options for Future Trades

Are the Montreal Canadiens Setting Up for Future Deals?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the Montreal Canadiens looking to add a forward and a defenseman and he thinks it is more searching for the future than anything now.

NHLRumors.com Transcription

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Looking For a Top Four Defenseman

Host: “And how about all these various reports that the Montreal Canadiens are looking to add, and they want to add a right-shot defenseman, who doesn’t it. And they also want to add some jam to their forward group. Are you hearing anything?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah. Well, last week, we started to hear that they were poking around, and Kent Hughes is trying to see who’s available. And I don’t necessarily think it’s it’s an attempt, I mean, the right thing falls into place now, sure, but I think it’s more so collecting information for what could happen later on in the season.

But it’s no secret, they’d like to get a little bit more physical, and if they can add someone in their middle six that can either stabilize the second line, I guess, or be interchangeable between lines two and three, but has a physical presence and can keep up with pace of play, that they would like to do that.

NHL Rumors and Notes: Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

But this isn’t going to be, as we all know now, especially, and should have known already, this isn’t going to be a mortgage the future type of situation. This is going to be find complimentary pieces that work with the young core, that can add to it, and that follow the direction of this team right now.

So, yes, they’re looking, I think that’s, I think it sounds like more of the forward search then the D search. But if, again, the right deals fall into place for Kent Hughes, he’s going to take a look at it. But it’s clear that the Canadiens are starting to take the next steps in the evolution of their rebuild, and this is part of it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.