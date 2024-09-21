NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Looking to Add a Defenseman and Forward

The Canadiens are Looking to Add a Defenseman

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: D’Amico writes the Montreal Canadiens are looking to upgrade their defense corps. Montreal GM Kent Hughes knows how to maximize his assets and cap space. Throughout the summer, the Canadiens needed an upgrade at the forward position and got it with Patrik Laine.

Now, as they take the next step in their rebuild, the Canadiens still have four picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft and several prospects in the system. So, they have the assets to make a deal work.

However, it is about timing and price. Again, look at the Laine deal. It was the right time and package to acquire him. They want to do the same to upgrade their defense.

Nothing on the Trade Front Just Yet

Again, expectations are for the Canadiens to be in the mix and play meaningful games this season. However, they will need an upgrade to replace David Savard, who is UFA in the summer of 2025, to take the next step.

Marco D’Amico: To be clear, this doesn’t mean a deal is imminent. Just that they are in evaluation and target mode, because, to go from being “in the mix” to ” in the playoffs” they’ll need a clear upgrade in a position of need.

Could Montreal Add Another Forward?

David Calabretta of the Fourth Period: Calabretta writes the Canadiens are entering Year 4 of the rebuild. As previously mentioned, the goal for Montreal is to play meaningful games in March and April. They already have their sniper in Laine, but could they add another?

Like with their defense, the Canadiens have young players entering the mix on offense: Alex Barre-Boulet, Emil Heineman, Joshua Roy, and Oliver Kapanen. If the Canadines are looking to move out a forward to clear a roster spot, someone like Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, and Joel Armia could be in play.

All three men enter the final years of their deal. If the Canadiens are not in a spot to compete for the playoffs come the trade deadline these players could be on the move. All three have been rumored to be traded for some time now.