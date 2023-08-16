NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Canadiens going over options for goaltending Casey DeSmith, and their LTIR plans

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has asked recently acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith to be patient. They could trade him but they could also trade another goalie and keep DeSmith.

Arpon Basu: Though not a guarantee, the current plan is to start the season with Carey Price on their roster and then add him to the LTIR. Putting him on in-season LTIR would give them more flexibility that offseason LTIR.

Puck Pedia: “To maximize LTIR, MTL could send 2 players down for opening rosters, then put Price on LTIR & have $10M+ space”

Alexis Laferiere being patient as he awaits for a new contract as the sides continue to talk

Simon-Olivier Lorange of LA Presse: (through Google Translation) Last Thursday New York Rangers restricted free agent Alexis Lafreniere didn’t seem to concerned about not being signed by now and optimistic a deal will get done soon.

“It’s coming,” he promised. “My agent and the Rangers are in discussions, I hope it will be resolved in the coming weeks.”

Lafreniere added that you have to be patient that “sometimes it takes more time.”

The former first overall pick is coming off his entry-level deal and a 39 point season. He’s played in 216 regular season games and 27 playoff games. He has 91 career points so far.

The Buffalo Sabres have nine defensemen under contract

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres currently have nine defensemen under contract and they won’t be able to carry all of them. GM Kevyn Adams may be looking to create as much cap flexibility heading into the trade deadline, depending on how their season is going.

From most likely to get traded to least likely.

Jacob Bryson – On the smaller side at 5′ 9″. Carries a $1.85 million salary cap hit so he might only interest a non-contending team looking for some younger defensemen. They could look to put him through waivers.

Ilya Lyubushkin – His style of play should draw some interest but he’s moved down the depth chart and carries a $2.75 million cap hit.

Riley Stillman – They gave up Josh Bloom for him last year. Lacked confidence and struggled with the Sabres.

Henri Jokiharju – They may eventually need to trade him as he’ll be looking for a new contract after next season and the Sabres won’t have enough money for everyone. He’s 24-years-old with 273 games under his belt.