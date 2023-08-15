NHL Trade: The Montreal Canadiens Trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth round pick.

The Canadiens are retaining 50 percent of Petry’s salary. The Red Wings are on the hook for only 37.5% of his contract.

NHL.com: The condition on the pick is that the Canadiens will get the later of the Red Wings or Boston Bruins’ 2025 fourth-round pick.

Thoughts from the media

Puck Pedia: The Red Wings are only paying $2.34 million of Petry’s salary and now have $5.9 million in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 12 forwards, 7 defense and 3 goaltenders. Joe Veleno is their loan RFA.

Cap Friendly: The Canadiens are now $3,777,916 above the cap ceiling. “This is a much more manageable number and one that will allow them to get below $83.5M if Caufield, Monahan, Slafkovsky and Xhekaj are all ready to come off IR for the start of the season.”

Eric Engels: “This is Kent Hughes doing Jeff Petry a solid.”

Renaud Lavoie: “This trade is gold for Jeff Petry and his family with schools starting in the next few days in the US. He’s also going to play now in the area where he grew up.”

Rob Rossi: “Jeff Petry’s second Montreal stint didn’t last long. He’s going home to Detroit, where I suspect he’ll be better for Red Wings than he was Penguins — and he wasn’t that bad for latter.”

Joe Yerdon: “Detroit adding Petry is a nice hometown story but what are they doing with all these defensemen? I know you can never have enough blue liners, but there is finite roster space. This also applies to Buffalo.”

Bruce LeVine: “Fun Fact: Gustav Lindstrom was the player selected immediately before Jason Robertson in the 2017 draft. That decision has made a big difference in the fortunes of two franchises.”

Big Head Hockey: “The Detroit Red Wings projected lineup heading into next season: Raymond-Larkin-DeBrincat

Berggren-Compher-Perron

Fabbri-Copp-Sprong

Kostin-Rasmussen-Fischer

Walman-Seider

Chiarot-Petry

Gostisbhere-Holl”

Jeff Petry, acquired (at $2.4M) by DET, is a veteran two-way defenceman who likes to shoot from the point and has a solid finishing touch for a blueliner. Definitely dipped a bit last season but didn’t completely fall off. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/xCSCs6ilRZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 15, 2023

Jeff Petry traded to #LGRW He should continue to play heavy minutes and might even find himself on PP1 for stretches. He’s past his prime offensively but still has a lot to offer in multi-cat.https://t.co/wRlXU5ygY0 pic.twitter.com/hAuOXeeSK7 — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 15, 2023