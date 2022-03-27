NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Canadiens and Senators were talking Colin White

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Montreal Canadiens had been talking trade with the Ottawa Senators about forward Colin White. Talks were pretty far along before the deadline and could be revisited this offseason. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes was White’s agent.

White is on a six-year at a $4.75 million cap hit. The Canadiens had been looking to create cap flexibility. Adding that contract while they have Christian Dvorak doesn’t seem to make much sense.

If the Canadiens would have been able to move Dvorak at the deadline, then maybe it makes for sense. Would think that they could find someone similar and cheaper this offseason who could be a stop-gap.

Maybe the Senators were willing to add a sweetener to the deal.

Roster slots for the Maple Leafs and a Fleury trade would have been reckless

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas saved two contract slots for Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese over signing Josh Ho-Sang to an NHL deal. Abruzzese signed on Saturday, Knies not yet.

Knies could return to college next year but he could sign an NHL and get into games this season. He recorded 29 points in 30 games at Minnesota this season and played in the Winter Olympics for USA.

Nick Richard: Believe Abruzzese will be in Toronto on Monday.

James Mirtle of The Athletic: (On Dreger’s tweet about the Leafs-Blackhawks discussing Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury for Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and first-round picks.)

Trading a first-round pick and someone like Matthew Knies for a rental like Fleury at the deadline would have seemed like a reckless play. That is saying that Fleury would have even wanted to come to Toronto. That would have meant they’d only have one first-round pick in five years.

Goaltending is one position that has been an issue for GM Kyle Dubas and it’s a position that will make or break them as a contender this year. If they had the goaltending this season they would be battling for the top team in the East.

With the way the East is this season, even trading for Fleury wouldn’t increase the odds that much for the Leafs.

If the Leafs don’t have success in the playoffs, and depending on how they lose, could determine if Dubas is back next season.

The Maple Leafs are at home against the Panthers

