NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 Trade Bait Board

The Canadiens are looking to bring in Lecavalier
TSN: The Montreal Canadiens are interested in bringing Vincent Lecavalier into the fold in some way according to Pierre LeBrun.
“I believe that that’s what Kent Hughes, the new GM of the Canadiens, has talking to Vincent Lecavalier about, is a potential role in the Habs organization where Lecavalier can remain based in Tampa but has something to offer to the Montreal Canadiens.
It’s not a done deal, it’s not a slam dunk that Lecavalier will end up with the Habs but it’s certainly something that’s being talked about so stay tuned.”
If Gaudreau hits free agency…
Pierre LeBrun: “Just an idle thought… if for whatever reason Johnny Gaudreau doesn’t re-sign in Calgary and hits the UFA market July 13, his agent Lewis Gross also was Martin St. Louis’ agent and St. Louis was a player Gaudreau looked up to growing up… Like I said, just an idle thought”
Giroux is not in any rush to decide his future
TSN: Chris Johnston doesn’t think that Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is in any rush to decide if he wants to be traded before the trade deadline or not.
“But it doesn’t seem like even coming out of the All-Star break that there’s any more clarity on his situation. I think he wants to see if there’s some miracle perhaps over these next few weeks and the Flyers can climb back in that playoff race.”
The Coyotes are heavy underdogs at home +245 on the moneyline with Betway
Top 35 trade bait board
The Fourth Period: Top 35 players that could be dealt by the NHL trade deadline.
1 Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes
2. Ben Chiarot– LD – Canadiens
3. John Klingberg – RD – Stars
4. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Bruins
5. Phil Kessel – RW – Coyotes
6. Calvin de Haan – LD/RD – Blackhawks
7. Dylan Strome – C/LW – Blackhawks
8. Mark Giordano – LD – Kraken
9. Jeff Petry – RD = Canadiens
10. Reilly Smith – RW – Golden Knights
11. Claude Giroux – C/RW – Flyers
12. Travis Boyd – C – Coyotes
13. Max Domi – C/LW – Blue Jackets
14. Artturi Lehkonen – LW/RW – Canadiens
15. Calle Jarnkrok – LW/RW – Kraken
16. J.T. Miller – LW – Canucks
17. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD – Flyers
18. Brett Kulak – LD – Canadiens
19. Rickard Rakell – LW/RW – Ducks
20. Josh Manson – RD – Ducks
21. Tyler Toffoli – LW/RW – Canadiens
22. Cal Clutterbuck – RW – Islanders
23. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Blackhawks
24. Travis Dermott – LD – Maple Leafs
25. Robert Hagg – LD – Sabres
26. Joonas Korpisalo – G – Blue Jackets
27. Chris Tierney – C – Senators
28. Anton Khudobin – G – Stars
29. Alexandar Georgiev – G – Rangers
30. Mikko Koskinen – G – Oilers
31. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers
32. Justin Braun – RD – Flyers
33. Travis Konecny – LW/RW – Flyers
34. P.K. Subban – RD – Devils
35. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Blues