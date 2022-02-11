NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 Trade Bait Board

The Canadiens are looking to bring in Lecavalier

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens are interested in bringing Vincent Lecavalier into the fold in some way according to Pierre LeBrun.

“I believe that that’s what Kent Hughes, the new GM of the Canadiens, has talking to Vincent Lecavalier about, is a potential role in the Habs organization where Lecavalier can remain based in Tampa but has something to offer to the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s not a done deal, it’s not a slam dunk that Lecavalier will end up with the Habs but it’s certainly something that’s being talked about so stay tuned.”

If Gaudreau hits free agency…

Pierre LeBrun: “Just an idle thought… if for whatever reason Johnny Gaudreau doesn’t re-sign in Calgary and hits the UFA market July 13, his agent Lewis Gross also was Martin St. Louis’ agent and St. Louis was a player Gaudreau looked up to growing up… Like I said, just an idle thought”

Giroux is not in any rush to decide his future

TSN: Chris Johnston doesn’t think that Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is in any rush to decide if he wants to be traded before the trade deadline or not.

“But it doesn’t seem like even coming out of the All-Star break that there’s any more clarity on his situation. I think he wants to see if there’s some miracle perhaps over these next few weeks and the Flyers can climb back in that playoff race.”

Top 35 trade bait board

The Fourth Period: Top 35 players that could be dealt by the NHL trade deadline.

1 Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes

2. Ben Chiarot– LD – Canadiens

3. John Klingberg – RD – Stars

4. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Bruins

5. Phil Kessel – RW – Coyotes

6. Calvin de Haan – LD/RD – Blackhawks

7. Dylan Strome – C/LW – Blackhawks

8. Mark Giordano – LD – Kraken

9. Jeff Petry – RD = Canadiens

10. Reilly Smith – RW – Golden Knights

11. Claude Giroux – C/RW – Flyers

12. Travis Boyd – C – Coyotes

13. Max Domi – C/LW – Blue Jackets

14. Artturi Lehkonen – LW/RW – Canadiens

15. Calle Jarnkrok – LW/RW – Kraken

16. J.T. Miller – LW – Canucks

17. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD – Flyers

18. Brett Kulak – LD – Canadiens

19. Rickard Rakell – LW/RW – Ducks

20. Josh Manson – RD – Ducks

21. Tyler Toffoli – LW/RW – Canadiens

22. Cal Clutterbuck – RW – Islanders

23. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Blackhawks

24. Travis Dermott – LD – Maple Leafs

25. Robert Hagg – LD – Sabres

26. Joonas Korpisalo – G – Blue Jackets

27. Chris Tierney – C – Senators

28. Anton Khudobin – G – Stars

29. Alexandar Georgiev – G – Rangers

30. Mikko Koskinen – G – Oilers

31. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers

32. Justin Braun – RD – Flyers

33. Travis Konecny – LW/RW – Flyers

34. P.K. Subban – RD – Devils

35. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Blues