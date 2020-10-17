NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

Canadiens will have to make a decision on Danault

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault is entering the final year of deal at a $3.03 million cap hit, and he’ll be looking for a nice raise.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin may not be able able to meet Danault’s long-term demands.

“It’s certain that Phillip’s an important player for us and it’s also certain that we’ll see what happens next season. But we also have some depth. We have Ryan Poehling, who’s a centre, and Jake Evans, who’s a centre. At the end of the day, on that side of things, I think we’ll be in good position. But again, we’re happy, we’re proud, but we’ll see what the year brings. There’s decisions to make on every level.”

The Canadiens would have the cap room but they need to keep in mind that Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nick Suzuki and Alexander Romanov will be needing new deals soon.

No internal salary cap for the Bruins and a depth option for their blue line

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: So far the Boston Bruins are working on the assumption that there won’t be an internal salary cap.

“There have not been any conversations with Mr. Jacobs or Charlie Jacobs regarding restrictions on hockey-related spending. They continue to give the hockey management full support.”

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: It’s still not known if Zdeno Chara will return to the Boston Bruins next season.

Defenseman John Moore could be moved if the Bruins have a move in mind. The Bruins have been exploring different options.

One option according to a couple of sources is former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner. The Canadiens bought out the final two years of the 32-year olds contract.

Alzner could be insurance if prospects like Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril aren’t ready just yet.

Pierre LeBrun: Still believe that Zdeno Chara will end up with the Bruins, but twice his agent has said to that they are exploring all options.