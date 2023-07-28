NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: (mailbag) If put on waivers at the start of the season, doubtful that anyone would claim goaltender Cayden Primeau – almost no chance it happens.

The Canadiens aren’t going to trade Jordan Harris. He was their best rookie defenseman last year and didn’t play sheltered minutes. If he’s being added to ‘hypothetical trades,’ he’s someone with value and not a throw-in.

As of now, doubtful anyone will want to trade for Christian Dvorak.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – PTOs, Goaltending and Erik Karlsson

Will it take a third team for the Penguins to land Erik Karlsson? The Sharks could flip potential Hurricanes pieces

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: A source said two weeks ago that it would take a third team to be involved to get the Erik Karlsson trade complete.

After talking with an NHL executive, a scout and Puck Pedia, what could a three team trade look like.

Hypothetical trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Penguins – Erik Karlsson with Sharks retaining $4.5 million (39% of his contract)

Sharks – Ty Smith, Sam Poulin, and the Penguins 2025 second round pick (a first if the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2024 or 2025.

Blackhawks – Jeff Petry, and the Penguins 2024 first-round pick (top-5 protected).

The executive and scout thinks it would take a first to take Petry’s contract. If moving Mikael Granlund‘s contract, it would definitely be a first. Petry has some trade protection, Granlund doesn’t. Marcus Pettersson has trade value for the Penguins and the Sharks had been rumored to have some interest.

The Carolina Hurricanes have Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei entering their final year of their contracts before becoming UFAs. The scout said Pesce is worth a first-round pick and Skjei a second. The Sharks could acquire either and then flip them. Teuvo Teravainen has a year left at $5.4 million.

The more salary the Sharks retain, the better return they’ll get. If the Sharks take Granlund instead of Petry, maybe they don’t have to get a third team involved. Maybe using Pesce or Skjei as the main piece and then flipping them is the best option.