NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Possible Trade Candidates and Free Agent Targets

Artturi Lehkonen drawing interest

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights are among the teams that have shown significant interest in Montreal Canadiens Artturi Lehkonen.

If the Canadiens decide to move the pending RFA, he could bring back a nice return. There is also the argument that the Canadiens should be interested in retaining and extending.

What Lehkonen’s salary demands are may go a long way in what the Canadiens will want to do with him. He’ll likely be looking for something in the $3.5 to $4 million range, going off a Barclay Goodrow comparable.

The Canadiens plan on being active in the free agent market this offseason and may rather use his ‘salary’ elsewhere.

Blake Coleman and Goodrow cost a first-round pick-plus to acquire and it doesn’t make sense for the Canadiens to trade Lehkonen for a second-round pick and a B-level prospect.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens potential trade candidates at the deadline include Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, Artturi Lehkonen and Mike Hoffman.

Pierre LeBrun reported last month that the Canadiens plan on being active in the free agent market this offseason. Potential free agent targets could be:

Kris Letang – Shea Weber is gone and Jeff Petry could be traded, creating a big hole on their right side. Could they land Letang on a two- or three-year deal?

Tomas Hertl – The Canadiens will have a short-term need for a center. Would take a seven-year deal to land him.

Filip Forsberg – Will be lots of interested teams if he hits the open market.

Honourable mentions – Patrice Bergeron, Nazem Kadri and Marc-Andre Fleury.