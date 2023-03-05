NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, and the Arizona Coyotes

No concern over a Canadiens-Caufield extension not being done yet

David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens and Cole Caufield are no closer to a contract extension. The sides are talking and there is no concern that a deal isn’t don’t done yet.

The St. Louis Blues will be looking one-year free agent deals and not three-plus

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong: “I don’t feel comfortable that this is the summer to get out in the free agent market where we are on our team with the growth of our team. I don’t really want to be, if we don’t have to, giving out three and four-year deals to players this summer.

“I’d like to have more players on one-year contracts, have them prove their value to the team and then we and they can make decisions if this the right fit for them.”

Offseason potential trade targets for the Arizona Coyotes

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have a tendency to be looking to acquire players that have a higher salary cap number when compared to their actual salary.

Four potential offseason targets for the Coyotes.

1. Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – After his $5 million signing bonus that will be paid out on July 1st, he’ll have a $1 million salary and a $6 million salary cap hit.

2. Brent Seabrook – Tampa Bay Lightning – After his $2 million signing bonus is paid out on July 1st, he’ll have a $2.5 million salary and a $6.875 million salary cap hit. If Seabrook’s contract is insured, the majority of the salary would be covered.

3. Jake Muzzin – Toronto Maple Leafs – After his $2 million signing bonus is paid out on July 1st, he’ll have a $2 million salary and a $5.625 million cap hit. If Muzzin’s contract is insured, the majority of the salary would be covered.

4. Nikita Zaitsev – Chicago Blackhawks – After his $2 million signing bonus is paid out on July 1st, he’ll have a $2.5 million salary and a $4.5 million cap hit.