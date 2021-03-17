NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Canadiens need to win more before adding … Potential Leafs targets

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he’s looking to add before the trade deadline, while Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin was a little more subdued with their plans.

“Listen, identifying legitimate salary cap and quarantine reasons and hinting that he probably may not do a whole lot. But I think what that really is about is that his team has been inconsistent. His team has to give him a reason to want to add before April 12 and it’s going to take a few more wins between now and then. As for the Leafs, whether it’s a rental like Kyle Palmieri or Nick Foligno or Mikael Granlund or it’s a hockey deal for a Filip Forsberg or Rickard Rakell, which is a lot harder to do, I think all options are on the table for Kyle Dubas”

Leafs willing to offer up prospects

TSN: Frank Seravalli notes how Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that he’d be willing to trade top prospects at the deadline if it would make them better. This doesn’t mean they will trade their just any prospect.

“I hate using the word untouchable, but Rasmus Sandin is probably as close as you can get to that term as possible for the Leafs. In the short term, they view him as a contributor to this team during this season once he comes back from his injury. That’s part of the reason why they traded Mikko Lehtonen and, in the long term, they view him as a big part of their future.”

With the expansion draft this offseason, the Leafs could lose a defenseman, and Sandin could have a bigger role next year.

Blackhawks can take on money

TSN: The Chicago Blackhawks are one team to watch according to Frank Seravalli as they have let teams know that can take on a bad contract.