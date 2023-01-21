NHL Rumors: More Shark Bites From Timo Meier To Depth

More Shark Bites About Timo Meier

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: The chatter about Timo Meier going somewhere reached a fever pitch already. However, it seems to only be intensifying. While it becomes abundantly clear, he is being moved. One has to ask, how soon will that be?

He is far from the only target when it comes to San Jose. The Sharks have other players on the market too. However, where could Meier wind up? Fans and experts alike wax poetic about potential destinations. Several make sense and a couple make too much sense.

Meier consistently bring shot and chance metrics to the table at a high level. He creates havoc as a power forward. Teams like that. He possesses multiple runs because of his contract, but also a qualifying offer looms that could total $10 million.

San Jose expects to not contend for a good while and their cap situation dictates a likely move which could come sooner rather than later. Some teams in the mix include the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders. Among the three Tri-State teams, New Jersey has the most resources to make a deal work.

Seattle and Buffalo feature the assets to make a deal more palpable for the Sharks. Winnipeg is the one team that needs Meier like New Jersey does, but their cupboard could be a problem. It is safe to say the Sharks’ winger will be a crown jewel piece in this deadline.

Some More San Jose Shark Bites Like Reimer And Bonino Too

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Now, the San Jose Sharks take phone calls on some of their depth players too. Scott Harrington, Matt Nieto, James Reimer, and Nick Bonino may all have different addresses before or on March 3rd.

Now, Bonino and Reimer carry arguably the most value here as far as trade deadline pieces. Both also have a five team no-trade list. Again, good rental pieces with low cap hits are hard to find.

These are just the first steps in what is likely to be a lengthy rebuild in San Jose. What can Mike Grier get for players like Reimer and Bonino? We are going to find out.