NHL Rumors: More Top NHL UFA’s This Summer

Even More Unrestricted Free Agents
Luke Fox of Sportsnet Lists More Top UFAs heading Into the Summer of 2023: Fox writes it is time to look ahead to July 1, 2023.
Some Montreal Canadiens NHL Unrestricted Free Agents
More Top NHL UFA’s This Summer
Here is a look at six more free agents after Patrick Kane, Patrice Bergeron, and Ryan O’Reilly among others.
- Tyler Bertuzzi – Talks with Detroit did not go anywhere thus Bertuzzi was traded to Boston. Bertuzzi is a perfect fit for the Bruins, but it may be tough for them to keep him as the player will be looking for a deal like Zach Hyman and Andrew Copp received.
- Tristan Jarry – The Penguins have a tough decision to make when it comes to their number one goalie. GM Ron Hextall has shown he isn’t afraid of going to the wire. Tristan Jarry will likely want what Jacob Markstrom, Philipp Grubauer, and Jack Campbell got in the $6 million range. It comes down to his performance.
- John Klingberg – Klingberg misread the market last year signing a one-year deal in Anaheim knowing he was getting traded. He was traded to Minnesota. This feels like a rental move for the Wild up against the cap. But as Fox points out Klingberg will take a wait-and-see approach.
- Michael Bunting – Another Maple Leaf player looking for a new contract. Bunting and Dubas want to make something work long-term, but Dubas will not commit right now to anything long-term until he sees how Bunting and others. The question will be if O’Reilly re-signs does Bunting leave?
- Shayne Gostisbehere – GM Don Waddell filled a need on defence with the acquisition of Gostibehere. Gostibehere was having somewhat of a resurgence in Arizona before the trade. Having a good playoff run will help his value come July 1.
- Max Domi – After bouncing around the league, Domi signed a one-year prove-it deal in Chicago before getting traded to Dallas. Domi could get a lot of attention this summer as he will hit the 20-goal mark and 50-point mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Dallas will do their best to keep him.