NHL Rumors: Morgan Frost And Goaltending Upgrades

Philadelphia Not Giving Up On Morgan Frost

Anthony Di Marco of The Daily Faceoff: The Philadelphia Flyers and Morgan Frost have not had an easy time of things. However, it appears neither the Flyers nor Frost have given up on each other. This is in spite of numerous struggles.

The forward had ample opportunity to maintain top-six playing time as well as power-play time. Unfortunately, one goal and five assists in 16 games is more than troubling. Worse, teams seem to go right at him on the attack. His defensive skills have been brought into question.

Now, it is that decline in play which has led Frost to be a healthy scratch in three of the past four games. Philadelphia is 2-1 in those contests. That becomes an even bigger dilemma.

NHL Rumors: Will the Penguins make the move?

Philadelphia lacks depth at the center position, period. The Flyers need Frost to flourish as much as Frost needs the Flyers. For better or worse, getting Frost back into good form is very much a plan. Neither side wants a move but Frost often is his own worst enemy. He thinks too much has been mentioned a lot.

John Tortorella has admitted as much. Frost must engage and get back to his offensive form err potential. Unlike Rasmus Ristolainen, Frost needs to get to work. Ristolainen has the chances of fetching a first-round pick in return come the trade deadline if Philadelphia does decide to move the defenseman.

Carolina Still Seeking Goaltending Help?

James Nicholls of New Jersey Hockey NOW: The Carolina Hurricanes do not need a Morgan Frost. What the Hurricanes may actually need is a backup goaltender for insurance given their early season injury woes at the position. Carolina lost seven players and several key ones. That has not mattered.

Yes, Martin Necas is having a career year. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov are in excellent form. However, there is one problem which seems to often occur. That is goaltending. Both goaltenders have been injured early but now Frederik Andersen expects to miss two to three months due to a knee injury.

NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Golden Knights, Capitals, and more

The one goalie several teams seem to be targeting is John Gibson. His price tag is still $6.4 million AAV but with the cap going up, so does the goaltender’s value. Lukas Dostal‘s breakout, however, has made Anaheim reconsider moving Gibson. Getting pieces to help speed up the rebuild has been considered.

Now, this is one of those moves which makes a lot of sense. Maybe, too much.