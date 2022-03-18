NHL Rumors: Motte, Hurricanes, Kapanen, Canadiens, Lightning, and Retaining Salary

Motte could cost a second-plus

Taj: Thomas Drance on Canucks Hour said that it would take more than a late second-round pick to get pending UFA Tyler Motte.

A quiet deadline for the Hurricanes?

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour when asked about any moves ahead of the trade deadline: “I don’t see us doing too much stuff.”

Canadiens interested in Kapanen?

Dan Kingerski: Heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins received a serious trade inquiry about forward Kasperi Kapanen.

Dan Kingerski: The team inquiring was the Montreal Canadiens but doesn’t know if it was part of any Ben Chiarot trade talk.

Canadiens looking for cap flexibility

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said they are looking for salary cap flexibility when asked about defenseman Shea Weber.

Hughes said they won’t get into specifics on how they might do it.

Trade options for the Lightning

Joe Smith of The Athletic: It’s not known what the Tampa Bay Lightning think they’ll be able to do by the trade deadline as they look to three-peat.

They could look to add some depth on the blue line and a defensive forward that is hard to play against.

Potential forward trade targets could include Tyler Motte (Canucks), Andrew Copp (Jets). Artturi Lehkonen (Canadiens), and Nick Paul (Senators).

Defenseman targets could include Jacob Middleton (Sharks) and Mark Pysyk (Sabres).

Retaining salary and getting a third-team involved

TSN: Johnston said that the three trades this week had salary retained and noted that there could be some deals involving a third teams before the deadline.

“Arizona has let it be known to other teams, they’re willing to do that. The Coyotes have already got a lot of interest from teams willing to look at that. Look at Buffalo, San Jose, Seattle as some other options, but those teams can pick up an asset and help make some of these trades go.”