NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and Areas That Need to be Addressed for Each Team

The Nashville Predators are looking to move into the top 10

Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators have talked to teams about trading into the backend of the top 10.

Predators ‘GM’ Barry Trotz has mentioned before about trying to get into the top four. heard that he’s targeting the picks in the five to seven range.

An area that needs to be addressed for every team

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report: Every NHL team has at least one hole that they will need to fill/address this offseason.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Re-sign Patrice Bergeron

Buffalo Sabres: Sign Joonas Korpisalo

Detroit Red Wings: Add a veteran defenseman – maybe John Klingberg or Matt Dumba

Florida Panthers: Sign Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens: Make the defense stronger

Ottawa Senators: Get a goalie – option include Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, or Joonas Korpisalo.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Re-sign Alex Killorn

Toronto Maple Leafs: Re-sign Ryan O’Reilly

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Strengthen the defense

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sign a scorer – not a lot of UFA options but maybe J.T. Compher or Michael Bunting

New Jersey Devils: Bring back Tomas Tatar

New York Islanders: Re-sign Pierre Engvall

New York Rangers: Re-sign Patrick Kane

Philadelphia Flyers: Defense help – maybe Scott Mayfield or Ryan Graves

Pittsburgh Penguins: Get Ivan Barbashev

Washington Capitals: Bring back Dmitry Orlov

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Add a veteran defenseman – maybe Brian Dumoulin, Scott Mayfield, or Kevin Shattenkirk

Chicago Blackhawks: Sign a scorer – maybe Max Domi or J.T. Compher

Colorado Avalanche: Re-sign J.T. Compher **Traded for Ryan Johansen Saturday

Dallas Stars: Sign Jonathan Toews

Minnesota Wild: Sign Radko Gudas

Nashville Predators: Sign Jason Zucker

St. Louis Blues: Bring back Ryan O’Reilly

Winnipeg Jets: Sign Michael Bunting

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Lock up Terry and Zegras long term

Calgary Flames: Sign Tyler Bertuzzi

Edmonton Oilers: Sign Ryan Graves

Los Angeles Kings: Re-sign Joonas Korpisalo

San Jose Sharks: Find a scorer

Seattle Kraken: Find a backup goalie

Vancouver Canucks: Sign Brian Dumoulin

Vegas Golden Knights: Re-sign Ivan Barbashev