NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and Areas That Need to be Addressed for Each Team

The Nashville Predators are looking to move into the top 10
Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators have talked to teams about trading into the backend of the top 10.
Predators ‘GM’ Barry Trotz has mentioned before about trying to get into the top four. heard that he’s targeting the picks in the five to seven range.
An area that needs to be addressed for every team
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report: Every NHL team has at least one hole that they will need to fill/address this offseason.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Re-sign Patrice Bergeron
Buffalo Sabres: Sign Joonas Korpisalo
Detroit Red Wings: Add a veteran defenseman – maybe John Klingberg or Matt Dumba
Florida Panthers: Sign Matt Dumba
Montreal Canadiens: Make the defense stronger
Ottawa Senators: Get a goalie – option include Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, or Joonas Korpisalo.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Re-sign Alex Killorn
Toronto Maple Leafs: Re-sign Ryan O’Reilly
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Strengthen the defense
Columbus Blue Jackets: Sign a scorer – not a lot of UFA options but maybe J.T. Compher or Michael Bunting
New Jersey Devils: Bring back Tomas Tatar
New York Islanders: Re-sign Pierre Engvall
New York Rangers: Re-sign Patrick Kane
Philadelphia Flyers: Defense help – maybe Scott Mayfield or Ryan Graves
Pittsburgh Penguins: Get Ivan Barbashev
Washington Capitals: Bring back Dmitry Orlov
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Add a veteran defenseman – maybe Brian Dumoulin, Scott Mayfield, or Kevin Shattenkirk
Chicago Blackhawks: Sign a scorer – maybe Max Domi or J.T. Compher
Colorado Avalanche: Re-sign J.T. Compher **Traded for Ryan Johansen Saturday
Dallas Stars: Sign Jonathan Toews
Minnesota Wild: Sign Radko Gudas
Nashville Predators: Sign Jason Zucker
St. Louis Blues: Bring back Ryan O’Reilly
Winnipeg Jets: Sign Michael Bunting
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Lock up Terry and Zegras long term
Calgary Flames: Sign Tyler Bertuzzi
Edmonton Oilers: Sign Ryan Graves
Los Angeles Kings: Re-sign Joonas Korpisalo
San Jose Sharks: Find a scorer
Seattle Kraken: Find a backup goalie
Vancouver Canucks: Sign Brian Dumoulin
Vegas Golden Knights: Re-sign Ivan Barbashev