NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Buffalo Sabres

Quiet on Nashville Predators RFAs

Nick Kieser: Elliotte Friedman on 102.5 The Game on the Nashville Predators RFAs: “I don’t think there’s a lot going on right now… Neither cases are on the front burner.”

Could the Predators move one of their $8 million players?

Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now: Though it wouldn’t be easy, the Nashville Predators could look to move one of their $8 million players in Ryan Johansen or Matt Duchene.

If the Predators were to buy out Johansen, a move that is unlikely, they’d save $5.3 million over the next two years, and he’d carry a cap hit of $2.6 million over the next four years.

Kyle Turris is still collecting $2 million a season through 2027-28.

Nick Kieser: Elliotte Friedman on 102.5 The Game on if the Predators have considered moving one of their $8 million players: “I think they’ve looked into it… It’s hard to do it right now. That’s going to be hard to do this offseason but not impossible.”

No quick fixes for the Sabres but they are looking at “every possible scenario”

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he’s looking at “every possible scenario” to build and improve their team for next season. He’s not looking for any quick fixes to contend but building to content.

The Sabres currently have about $14.5 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract.

They would like to add another top-four defenseman. The Sabres also don’t have an established starting goaltender. Adding scoring and maybe some depth are other areas they’ll look at improving.

Teams may eye prospects Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie but at the trade deadline the Sabres weren’t listening. Victor Olofsson (one-year left at $4.75 million) could be a trade asset. Adams doesn’t seem interested in trading the 13th overall pick….

“But if we sat and really talked about a situation that came across that we felt was the right thing to help us move closer to winning a Stanley Cup, and it involved a first-round pick, then we would do it well.”