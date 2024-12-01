NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators made a trade offer for David Jiricek

Michael Gallagher: Had heard that the Nashville Predators offered the Columbus Blue Jackets a trade package for David Jiricek that included a first-round pick plus but it obviously was as strong an offer as Minnesota’s.

Nils Hoglander getting some interest

Kevin Weekes: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander is getting some interest on the trade market.

The 24-year-old is on a three-year deal with a $3 million cap hit.

Among the teams to have interest include the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL Rumors: Nick Robertson, and a Top 20 NHL Trade Targets Board

The Vancouver Canucks won’t make a desperate move while they wait for a Filip Hronek timeline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that Vancouver Canucks don’t have a Filip Hronek timeline but they don’t do anything desperate.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “Vancouver Canucks at Detroit tomorrow afternoon, Elliotte, Filip Hronek’s old team. What’s his status?”

Friedman: “So they are still waiting to determine exactly what his situation is going to be. He’s going to be out a while. But again, we don’t have a specific timeline on it as of yet.

You know, one of the things Ron is that Vancouver is down defenseman. They’ve also struggled a bit defensively. They’re out there. They have one of the most aggressive front offices in the league. Everybody knows it, Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin, they’re not afraid to do anything, but they have made it very clear we’re not going to do something just because other people think we’re desperate.

So I think there’s some teams out there really looking. I think Nashville is one of those teams. I think Ottawa has been careful just seeing what’s out there, but I don’t get the sense, they’re jumping head-first into anything yet.

NHL Rumors: Could Kevin Lankinen Parlay Success in Vancouver to Starting Job

But the Canucks have indicated yes, we’re looking, but we’re not going to do anything because people think we’re desperate.”