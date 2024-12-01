NHL Rumors: Nick Robertson, and a Top 20 NHL Trade Targets Board

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs just trade Nick Robertson?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Justin Bourne on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson: “If you can’t put (Nick Robertson) in the top six when you’re missing six players, then just trade him for a third and be done with it.”

Top 20 NHL Trade Targets Board

Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 20 players who could be traded between now and the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

1. David Jiricek – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 1 year remaining, $918,333 AAV

2. Marcus Pettersson – Left Defense – Pittsburgh Penguins

Contract: Pending UFA, $4,025,175 AAV

3. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: Pending RFA, $2.1 million AAV

4. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

5. Ivan Provorov – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV

6. Jacob Trouba – Right Defense – New York Rangers

Contract: One year remaining, $8 million AAV

7. Yanni Gourde – Center – Seattle Kraken

Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV

8. Joel Farabee – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV

9. Josh Norris – Center – Ottawa Senators

Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.95 million AAV

10. Trevor Zegras – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.75 million AAV

11. Brandon Tanev – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken

Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

12. Frank Vatrano – Right Wing – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: Pending UFA, $3.65 million AAV

13. Mike Matheson – Left Defense – Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.875 million AAV

14. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

15. Cam Fowler – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 1 year remaining, $6.5 million AAV

16. Trent Frederic – Left Wing – Boston Bruins

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV

17. Mario Ferraro – Left Defense – San Jose Sharks

Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.25 million AAV

18. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators

Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.75 million AAV

19. Mathieu Olivier – Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: Pending UFA, $1.1 million AAV

20. Chris Kreider – Left Wing – New York Rangers

Contract: 2 years remaining, $6.5 million AAV

