NHL Rumors: Nick Robertson, and a Top 20 NHL Trade Targets Board

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs just trade Nick Robertson?
Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Justin Bourne on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson: “If you can’t put (Nick Robertson) in the top six when you’re missing six players, then just trade him for a third and be done with it.”
Top 20 NHL Trade Targets Board
1. David Jiricek – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: 1 year remaining, $918,333 AAV
2. Marcus Pettersson – Left Defense – Pittsburgh Penguins
Contract: Pending UFA, $4,025,175 AAV
3. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: Pending RFA, $2.1 million AAV
4. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV
5. Ivan Provorov – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV
6. Jacob Trouba – Right Defense – New York Rangers
Contract: One year remaining, $8 million AAV
7. Yanni Gourde – Center – Seattle Kraken
Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV
8. Joel Farabee – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV
9. Josh Norris – Center – Ottawa Senators
Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.95 million AAV
10. Trevor Zegras – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.75 million AAV
11. Brandon Tanev – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken
Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV
12. Frank Vatrano – Right Wing – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: Pending UFA, $3.65 million AAV
13. Mike Matheson – Left Defense – Montréal Canadiens
Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.875 million AAV
14. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames
Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV
15. Cam Fowler – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 1 year remaining, $6.5 million AAV
16. Trent Frederic – Left Wing – Boston Bruins
Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV
17. Mario Ferraro – Left Defense – San Jose Sharks
Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.25 million AAV
18. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators
Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.75 million AAV
19. Mathieu Olivier – Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: Pending UFA, $1.1 million AAV
20. Chris Kreider – Left Wing – New York Rangers
Contract: 2 years remaining, $6.5 million AAV
