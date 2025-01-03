A Bold Suggestion on How to Fix the Buffalo Sabres

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when asked how he would fix the Buffalo Sabres.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Back to the Sabers because Mike in Amherst, New York asks, you are in charge of taking the reins for the Sabres going forward, what are you doing to get them back to competitive status and fighting for a playoff spot?

Man, this is a tough question. I think they’ve got some really hard decisions to make, but I’m going to start with this. I think you’ve got to trade one of either Owen Power or Rasmus Dahlin. And I know that’s a really unpopular statement to make, I know that that’s probably even daring or bold.

I just think the way that that team defends has not been nearly good enough, and at one point or another, it feels like these high-end number one overall picks have not that they’ve been in the way, they just haven’t been, probably as good as they should be at times, and definitely not nearly as consistent.

So someone will provide you really good value for one of these players, and maybe that’s exactly what you need to go in a different direction. It’s going to be a really difficult transaction to make, hard to get equal value.

But I feel like every time I’m watching the sabers, I see one of them making a mistake that just ends up really quickly in the back of their net. And not all of it’s their fault. And I’m not saying they’re scapegoats or anything like that, but there’s been so much talk about Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn and Bowen Byram.

Maybe it needs to be bigger than just talking about your third and fourth defenseman or third-line players or a top-end center and Dylan Cozens. Maybe it needs to be something pretty seismic in order to change things for real for the Sabres.”

