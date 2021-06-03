NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators – Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Pekka Rinne

Filip Forsberg and Mattias Ekholm on potential extensions with the Predators

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg on signing a contract extension.

“You know how that goes, Robby. It’s a lot of business decisions. It’s going to be one of those things that obviously management and me and my agents are going to have to talk through. But I’ve loved every minute of my time here in Nashville and I don’t see why I wouldn’t love the future here too. It’s definitely something that I want to do. At the same time, we have to see how everything plays out. David has some other priorities with the expansion draft and things coming up before that. At some point we’ll definitely sit down and discuss that I’m sure.”

Robby Stanley: Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm on possibly signing a contract extension: “I have nothing bad to say about this city or organization. We have a great life here. I hope to stay here a lot of years and I hope it works out.”

Pekka Rinne not ready to make a decision yet

Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Nashville Predators goaltending Pekka Rinne is a pending UFA and the 38-year old goaltender isn’t sure yet if he’ll continue playing or not. He wants to step back for a bit and isn’t ready to make a decision just yet.

“I don’t want to close any doors, to be honest with you,” Rinne said. “I’ve always said this is my team and I feel like it makes me proud that I’ve played for only one team and one organization. But at the same time I don’t want to close any door. I don’t want to say anything that I’m going to regret. I want to keep that door open too and weigh my options here.”

Rinne will talk with GM David Poile in the next few weeks. There has been speculation that he could return to Finland and play for Karpat.