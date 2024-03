NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Another Trade Board

Alexandre Carrier likely on the move

Michael Gallagher: As of yesterday is sounded like the Nashville Predators and defenseman Alexandre Carrier were far apart on a contract extension. Think that the Predators will trade Carrier today.

Michael Gallagher: There is still a good chance that the Predators keep Carrier for the rest of the season.

“However, I’m just not buying the whole “a pick doesn’t help them in the short term” excuse for not trading him There’s no guarantee he re-signs in the offseason, so why risk losing him for nothing? If NSH makes the playoffs, Spencer Stastney is more than capable of filling his spot”

Renaud Lavoie: The Predators could keep Carrier past the deadline.

“Getting a pick won’t help the @PredsNHL in the short term and with the team success right now, it’s probable that he won’t be move. No final decision yet but we’ll see.”

Plenty of interest in Alexander Barabanov

Sheng Peng: As of yesterday there was plenty of interest in San Jose Sharks pending UFA forward Alexander Barabanov.

Top 39 NHL Trade Board

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: (updated Mar. 6th) Looking at the 6th addition of the NHL trade board. (traded players omitted as of mid-Friday morning)

1. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing, Anaheim Ducks – One year remaining, $3.65 million AAV

2. Tyler Toffoli – Right Wing, New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA, $4.25 million AAV ** Traded to the Jets

3. Matt Dumba – Right Defense, Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million AAV

4. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender, Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million AAV

5. Jason Zucker – Left/Right Wing, Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $5.3 million AAV

6. Max Pacioretty – Left Wing, Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

7. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million AAV

8. Reilly Smith – Left/Right Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

9. Nic Dowd – Center, Washington Capitals – 1 year remaining, $1.3 million AAV

10. Erik Johnson – Right Defense, Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $3.25 million AAV

11. Elias Lindholm – Center, Vancouver Canucks – Pending UFA, $4.85 million AAV

12. Kyle Okposo – Right Wing, Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV ** Traded to Florida

13. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing, St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

14. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense, Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

15. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing, Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV ** Re-signed with the Kraken

16. Jake Allen – Goaltender, Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million AAV

17. David Savard – Right Defense, Montreal Canadiens – 1 year remaining, $3.5 million

18. Mikael Granlund – Center, San Jose Sharks – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

19. Pat Maroon – Left Wing, Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $800,000 AAV ** traded to Boston

20. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense, Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

21. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing, Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

22. Lars Eller – Center, Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $2.45 million AAV

23. Warren Foegele – Left Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA, $2.75 million AAV

24. Colin Blackwell – Right Wings, Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $1.2 million AAV

25. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center, Washington Capitals – 1 year remaining, $7.8 million AAV ** traded to Carolina

26. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million AAV

27. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense, Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

28. Arthur Kaliyev – Left Wing, Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167 AAV

29. Tomas Tatar – Left Wing, Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $1.5 million AAV

30. Tyler Johnson – Center, Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

31. Joel Armia – Right Wing, Montreal Canadiens – 1 year remaining, $3.4 million AAV

32. Connor Dewar – Center, Minnesota Wild – Pending RFA, $800.000 AAV

33. Alexander Barabanov – LW, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

34. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense, Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million AAV

35. Adam Boqvist – Right Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

36. Scott Laughton – Center, Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million AAV

37. Kasperi Kapanen – Right Wing, St. Louis Blues – Pending UFA, $3.2 million AAV

38. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

39. Philip Broberg – Left Defense, Edmonton Oilers – Pending RFA, $1.71 million