NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri, and Metropolitan Free Agents

Nazem Kadri says everything is fine between him and coach Darryl Sutter

Salim Valji of TSN: There has been some speculation that Nazem Kadri and Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter have been having some issues and not seeing eye-to-eye.

Kadri’s ice time has decreased over the past 10 games as he’s had trouble finding the back of the net. Kadri downplays there being an issue.

“It’s been fine,” he said. “Obviously throughout an 82-game season, you’re gonna have rough patches and not everything is going to go your way throughout eight months of playing. So, it’s how you bounce back and how you fight that adversity. It’s something I’ve been pretty good at throughout my career, so this is no different.”

Kadri knows what the media talk is like, especially in a Canadian market.

“I think there’s a lot of speculation that happens in Canadian markets,” he said. “That’s understandable, but for us, these games are huge. This is really all that matters.”

A free agent look at the Metropolitan Division

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at each team in the Metropolitan Division and what are their big free agent decisions.

Carolina Hurricanes – Do they bring one or both pending UFAs goalies Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta? Pyotr Kochetkov is their internal option.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending RFA Alexandre Texier is their notable RFA and he didn’t play in the NHL this season.

New Jersey Devils – RFAs include Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Yegor Sharangovich. The Devils have the cap space to give Bratt and Meier at least $8 million. How far will they go?

New York Islanders – Can they afford to re-sign UFA Semyon Varlamov given other areas that need addressing?

New York Rangers – Three big RFAs in Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller. Do the Rangers go long-term or bridge?

Philadelphia Flyers – UFA James van Riemsdyk won’t be re-signed. Noah Cates and Morgan Frost are RFAs.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Goaltender Tristan Jarry is a pending UFA and has dealt with injuries and consistency. Who will replace him if they don’t re-sign him?

Washington Capitals – How much would the Capitals be willing to spend on Conor Sheary, who is in his 30s, and are there better options out there to replace him?