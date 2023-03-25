NHL Rumors: Potential Free Agents Coaches, and Some Atlantic Division Free Agents

Three potential free agent coaches

TSN: The Colorado Avalanche extended head coach Jared Bednar to a three-year extension at just under $5 million a season according to Pierre LeBrun, which leaves three head coaches on expiring deals – Dallas Eakins (ANA), Peter Laviolette (WSH) and Lindy Ruff (NJ). Ruff’s situation in New Jersey will be interesting to watch, LeBrun:

“The Devils have maintained all along that they’re not going to deal with that decision until after the playoffs. They hired Andrew Brunette last year to be an assistant coach, he was nominated for the Jack Adams from last year. And Lindy Ruff told me last November, he still wants to coach past this year at the age of 63, he still very much enjoys it. So we’ll see where that goes. Peter Laviolette was talking about an extension at the start of the year, but those talks went quiet.”

A free agent look at the Atlantic Division

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at each team in the Atlantic Division and who will be their biggest decision.

Boston Bruins – The Bruins have several notable free agents but goaltender Jeremy Swayman raises a big question. He’s a pending RFA and should get a big raise, but they also have Linus Ullmark at $5 million per. They’ll have limited cap space to work with.

Buffalo Sabres – Their biggest pending free agents are Kyle Okposo (UFA), Zemgus Girgensons (UFA) and Tyson Yost (RFA). Not much to worry about.

Detroit Red Wings – Not may free agents worry about either. 2018 first-round pick Joe Veleno will be an RFA and likely only a complementary player.

Florida Panthers – None of their pending UFAs are must keep players – defensemen Marc Staal and Radko Gudas, and forwards Eric Staal and Patric Hornqvist. Will they decide to qualify Colin White.

Montreal Canadiens – How much will the Canadiens be willing to pay RFA Cole Caufield? It could take a deal similar to Nick Suzuki – eight years at $63 million.

Ottawa Senators – Alex DeBrincat may only hit 25 goals this year after having two 40-goal seasons. Will they be able to lock him up long-term as part of their core?

Tampa Bay Lightning – Alex Killorn is 33 years old and a pending UFA. He’ll still put up 25 goals and 50 points. Will it be his time to move on?

Toronto Maple Leafs – Michael Bunting has made under a $1 million the past two seasons while being a 20 goal, 50 point player. Can they afford to keep him? Ilya Samsonov is a pending RFA and they have nine other UFAs.