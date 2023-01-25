NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point.

“I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one way or the other with regards to the Devils interest in Timo,” Lemieux told NJ Advance Media in a text message on Monday.

Meier has 26 goals this season with the Sharks in addition to a shooting percentage of 12.3 percent. He has chemistry with Swiss Devils Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler . Which is why it makes sense for the Devils to go after him.

In addition, having a scorer winger on a line with Jack Hughes or on the power play boosts the Devils playoff chances.

The Devils have the assets to make the trade workout, but general manager Tom Fitzgerald prefers to build his team over the summer and would explore trades that improve his team. A big factor in all of this is Meier’s $10 million qualifying offer.

Contract Talks Between Jesper Bratt and Devils Off To a Slow Start Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: A source close to Jesper Bratt's camp said there is nothing new to report regarding the Swedish wingers' ongoing contract talks. Bratt became eligible to sign a long-term deal on Jan 1. since he signed a one-year deal at the end of the summer. There is still plenty of time, but it is off to a slow start in the first month. Tom Fitzgerald called Bratt's previous contract talks "challenging," so it is no surprise things are off to a slow start. Bratt is around a point-per-game player as he has 46 points (18 goals and 28 assists) in 46 games.

Nick Coss of NBC Boston Sports: While the Boston Bruins are rolling that does not mean they shouldn’t make an upgrade or two before the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline.

Depth is important for teams that want to make long Stanley Cup Playoff runs. Boston has found out the hard way in some recent postseason runs.

Additional depth on the blueline is a path general manager Don Sweeney could take. One player the Bruins have called on is Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn.

Schenn is a defensive defenseman who plays a tough, physical style of hockey. Can play in all situations and has Stanley Cup playoff experience winnings back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.