NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers

What’s Next For the New Jersey Devils

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes now that general manager Tom Fitzgerald has re-signed Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, and traded for Tyler Toffoli, what is next on his to-do list?

Though the Devils did not qualify Nathan Bastian, the Devils will re-sign him. New Jersey also qualified Kevin Bahl but did not qualify Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod hoping to re-sign them at a lower AAV.

Fitzgerald is always looking to improve the club. However, the salary cap space the Devils had is down to $10.2 million. It has been known for a long time that Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood, Jonathan Bernier, and Ryan Graves will be testing the market.

The Devils will look to add to depth on their defence and also on the wing after losing key players at those positions. And of course, the million-dollar question is goaltending.

Fitzgerald is weighing all his options as the Devils remain in the Connor Hellebuyck race, but they will also look at the free-agent pool as well as they want Akira Schmid to develop more.

Panthers Want To Keep Current Group Together

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Dwork writes in speaking with GM Bill Zito, the Florida GM really wants to keep this current group of players together. However, like with most teams the salary cap only going up by $1 million will make things difficult.

The Panthers have several notable free agents including Radko Gudas, Eric and Marc Staal, and Alex Lyon. Not to mention the Panthers will be without Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad to begin the season, so getting a defenceman is key.

The Panthers have needs to address. Realistically what can they do? One thing is clear the Panthers do not have to convince players to come to South Florida anymore after the run they just had to the Stanley Cup Final.