NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Canadiens, Penguins, Hurricanes, Sharks and Pacioretty

Erik Karlsson can directly talk to teams

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the San Jose Sharks gave Erik Karlsson permission to directly talk with teams yesterday. The Sharks continue to try and trade him.

Believe that the Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams that are interested.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested but not believed to be among the front-runners.

Ryan O’Reilly not really a fit for the Canadiens anymore

Marc Dumont: Before the Montreal Canadiens re-signed Sean Monahan and trade for Alex Newhook, had thought that Ryan O’Reilly might be a good fit for the Canadiens on a reasonable contract, but now not so sure that there is a need and fit.

The Canadiens would love to move salary but…

Arpon Basu: “The Canadiens would obviously love to move out some contracts, but what yesterday demonstrated is how difficult that will be. Money has never been tighter around the league and the Canadiens haven’t sounded all that interested in paying out sweeteners to unload guys. We’ll see.

Likely no higher-priced players for the Penguins today

Pens Inside Scoop: Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins are likely not in the market for the “long-term, highly expensive forwards.”

Unless they are able to find the perfect on a higher priced player, they’ll likely be in market for lower-priced, players.

What will the Hurricanes decide to do with Brett Pesce?

David Pagnotta: So the Carolina Hurricanes have been saying they’ll either trade or extend defenseman Brett Pesce by today.

They are expected to be aggressive.

They are looking to sure up their goaltending and find a scorer up front.

Sharks re-signing Mackenzie Blackwood

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like the San Jose Sharks will be signing Mackenzie Blackwood for two years at $2.5 million per.

Max Pacioretty wants to stay in the East

Evan Rawal: Bob McKenzie said that he expects Max Pacioretty to sign with a team in the Eastern Conference.