NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Ottawa Senators

On New Jersey Devils pending free agent Yegor Sharangovich

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on New Jersey Devils pending Yegor Sharangovich

Friedman: “The other player by the way I’m wondering here for the Devils is Sharangovich.

I’ve heard there’ve been some talks picked up around him. Someone told me don’t be surprised if you see something here.”

On Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators.

Marek: “Okay, you mentioned Alex DeBrincat there a second ago. Does it seem like this thing is headed towards the inevitable trade? I mean last year at the draft in Montreal, that was the big one, right? There was Pierre Dorion who had a good strut on and for good reason. He was getting it done at the draft and Alex DeBrincat was one of his big showpiece deals.

Do we see another Alex DeBrincat deadline on draft day?”

Friedman: “I think it’s very possible. I think the Senators are aggressively looking at this. I think they see where this is likely going. That is DeBrincat playing somewhere else.

The thing that is really interesting to me is, I see people praising the Golden Knights for how bold they are and people criticizing Pierre Dorion for making this move. I don’t know what the ven diagram is of people doing this, but there can’t be overlap here.

Like you can’t praise the Golden Knights for being bold and rip Dorion for doing the same thing. Like, he tried. I think it was absolutely worth a try at the time and it was a move that was mostly universally praised at the time.

You know sometimes when you’re bold it’s going to work and sometimes when you’re bold it isn’t. I still think it was the right move. It didn’t work unfortunately as much as Ottawa would have liked but we’ll see where it goes here.

And again, from what I understand, Ottawa’s saying, ‘You’ve got to make the trade with us or a trade we’re happy with, before we’ll let you speak to the player.”