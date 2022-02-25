NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Goaltender, Minnesota Wild and Kevin Fiala

Devils looking for a goaltender

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that New Jersey Devils are looking for a goaltender after Jonathan Bernier had season ending surgery and they don’t know when MacKenzie Blackwood‘s heel will be fully healed.

“So the Devils now are calling around the league with a pretty aggressive nature trying to find a goaltender for the rest of the season. Which of course might be of interest to the Edmonton Oilers, who are looking at goalie options.”

Can the Wild extend Kevin Fiala? Will it cost them Matt Dumba?

Shayna Goldman and Michael Russo of The Athletic: 25-year old pending RFA Kevin Fiala has been tearing it up the past couple of months.

The Minnesota Wild are will have a reduced salary cap ceiling next season of $12.74 million, and $14.7 million the following two years due to buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in the offseason.

The Ottawa Senators have been interested in Fiala since back in 2019 and this past offseason as well.

An extension could come in the $6 to $7 million range. For the Wild to fit that in, they will need to make some additional moves.

The Wild will have $11.5 million UFAs coming off the books but would need to replace those players. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is a RFA and will need a new deal too.

If they are able to sign Fiala long-term, Matt Boldy’s second contract may have to be a bridge deal.

Could the Wild look to trading Cam Talbot this offseason? He has one year left on his deal.

Defenseman Matt Dumba has a $6 million cap hit and one year left as well. GM Bill Guerin loves Dumba. Even with years being in the rumor mill, he’s still in Minnesota. The $6 million could go a long way, especially if they can get picks and prospects for him.

To re-sign Fiala it seems the Wild are going to have to trade Dumba. It’s also possible that the Wild can’t extend Fiala, trading him this offseason and keeping Dumba, which is gut feeling.