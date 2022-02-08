NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Carolina Hurricanes

An open mind for Devils GM as the trade deadline draws near

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on the trade deadline.

“We want to improve; you can never have enough good players at every position. We have a few unrestricted free agents (including forward Jimmy Vesey and defenseman P.K. Subban). I haven’t talked to their agents; we’re still over a month away. The goal was to approach the trade deadline while fighting for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot.”

Fitzgerald continued:

“Is there a hockey trade you could make to not only help your team immediately, but the future?” Fitzgerald said. “Somebody in the age demographic of where we’re at with the core of our team. Is there a hockey trade that makes sense for us more long term, but can help jumpstart us now? We’re not settled on ‘we’re too good up the middle’ or ‘we’ve got some quality wingers’ or ‘we’ve got some good defensemen coming.”

The Devils and Hurricanes are favorites to win tonight

Hurricanes are in no rush to make a move ahead of the trade deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes will be holding their pro scouting meetings on February 18th and 19th. They’ve been doing virtual calls every three weeks. They’ll have a better idea of their trade deadline plans after the February meetings. GM Don Waddell.

“For us, the longer we can wait, the salary cap is something you got to figure out because we’re a cap team into LTI, so if you’re going to make a move, the longer you can wait you might be able to make a better move.”

The Hurricanes will do what they feel they need to do and not react if another team makes a move.

“Yeah I’ve never really felt that way; just because one other team makes a move, do you have to counter that? Sure you watch what’s going on around the league but it has to make sense for your own team and knowing the chemistry of your team and what’s going on.”

The Hurricanes don’t have a first-round pick as it’s owed to the Montreal Canadiens.

A rival executive said that any deal the Hurricanes make will likely have to be a money-in, money-out deal.

Waddell said they’ve had preliminary talks with pending free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

“We’ve had talks, I’m not going to deny that, we’ve exchanged ideas. We like the player. Our goal is to get a long-term deal with him. We talked last week and will pick it up again after the break.

“We’ll find a solution to make everyone happy.”

Waddell said they tabled contract talks until a later date with pending UFA Vincent Trocheck. They’ll address that at some point.