NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Detroit Red Wings

Devils GM on Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, Lindy Ruff and not having a first-round pick

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said they’ve reached out to the agent of pending RFA forward Timo Meier about a long-term contract extension.

Fitzgerald thinks that New Jersey is the right place for Meier long-term. They’ll go through the process and hopefully work something out.

Ryan Novozinsky: Devils GM Fitzgerald: “We don’t have a first round pick… that doesn’t mean we won’t get one.”

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils – Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula, and Ryan Graves

James Nichols: Devils GM Fitzgerald on pending RFA Jesper Bratt: “We paused talks prior to playoffs. There’s definitely progression, a framework of a deal to be done long-term if Jesper wants that. Jesper knows exactly what that framework looks like. I know Jesper wants to be a Devil long-term.”

Sam Kasan: Devils GM Fitzgerald on coach Lindy Ruff’s contract situation: “He’ll be back behind the bench. “He’s still the right coach for this group. He deserves that. We deserve him. He’s a great partner for me and those kids love him.”

Pierre LeBrun: Have been told that Ruff and the Devils are already negotiating a new deal. His contract expires on June 30th.

Goaltending trade options for the Detroit Red Wings, and one defenseman

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings could be looking for some help in net again this offseason. A look at some potential trade targets.

Dan Vladar – Calgary Flames – He was extended back at the start of the season but Jacob Markstrom is their No. 1 and Dustin Wolf is ready. Still only 25 years old and could serve as a solid backup for Ville Husso.

Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins – A pending RFA that might become available as the Bruins are already paying Linus Ullmark. The cost to acquire would be high and may not be worth it for the Red Wings as they wait for Sebastian Cossa to be ready.

Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings – The Red Wings biggest positional need is a right-handed defenseman. Colton Parayko (Blues) and Jeff Petry (Penguins) could be available but Red Wings are looking younger.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Underperformers

Calen Addison (Wild) and Sean Walker (Kings) could also be available. All three not fit ‘Detroit’s typical profile’ but Durzi brings more offense.

If looking at the free agent market for defensemen, Radko Gudas (Panthers) and Scott Mayfield (Islanders) would fit their profile.