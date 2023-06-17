NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings

What should the Ottawa Senators do with Alex DeBrincat. Could he end up in Detroit?

Jay on SC: SportsCentre host Jay Onrait and Craig Button talk about the Ottawa Senators and pending RFA forward Alex DeBrincat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “The Insiders talk a lot about Alex DeBrincat because Alex DeBrincat, everyone’s talking about him potentially be dealt very soon. We know he’s submitted as Chris Johnston reported. He submitted a list of teams that he would be willing to go to.

We’re assuming one of them is the Detroit Red Wings because he grew up in the area. He grew up a Red Wings fan. So let’s say that’s the case, the Red Wings are the front runners. We’re going to operate in that sphere, Craig.

What should Pierre Dorion be looking for in a deal with Detroit?”

Button: “Well my first question to you is, is there a picture of Alex DeBrincat in Detroit Red Wings PJs? Just a question for people to contemplate. I’m just wondering. We might see a picture like that.

But you look at what Pierre Dorion gave up to acquire Alex DeBrincat. He gave up a first-round pick, the seventh overall pick last year, a second and third-round pick.

Alex has proven to be a very good goal scorer in the National Hockey League. When you look at the Detroit Red Wings, and let’s focus specifically there. They have a prospect list that’s really deep. It’s really deep on the blue line. It’s really deep up front. And so, whether it be prospects or it be some draft picks, which they have. You know, they’ve been able to build that stock as well in Detroit.

It would be very interesting where Pierre Dorion could carve out a deal. Because there’s a lot of different ways to go. They got a number of defensemen. They’re not all going to play in Detroit. They’ve got a number of forwards. They’re not all going in Detroit.

So, where does Steve Yzerman want to maneuver here to acquire a scorer and a really good scorer in Alex DeBrincat? There’s a factor here about does he sign long-term here in Detroit, as well as what players does Steve Yzerman see that may not be a fit Detroit? And does that match up with the quantity or quality of player that Pierre Dorion’s looking for.

I think Detroit is a great place to explore for the Ottawa Senators because of the depth of the prospects in their organization. And certainly, when you’re looking to acquire a goal scorer of Alex DeBrincat’s ilk, I think that there’s something there that absolutely could be matched to satisfy everybody’s interest in this situation.”