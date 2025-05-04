NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, And More

The New Jersey Devils And Jacob Markstrom

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey NOW: If Tom Fitzgerald is calling about an extension, Jacob Markstrom will pick up the phone. The New Jersey Devils goaltender enters the final year of his deal and open to staying with the Devils a little longer.

There are still a few loose pieces with New Jersey. Does Jake Allen depart, as expected, in free agency? That is not set in stone. Allen, for the record, has not shut the door on returning. Nico Daws, like Markstrom, has one year remaining on his deal as well. Daws arguably looked the healthiest of the three goaltenders over the final quarter of the season.

Age is but a number. Markstrom will be 36 and, when healthy, looked very much like the goaltender New Jersey can build around. The bigger question may be what does that extension look like.

Tampa Bay Tries To Look Ahead

Eduardo A. Encina of Tampa Bay.com: There was that fresh reality of losing to the Florida Panthers again. Julian Brisebois looks at what he has. From the known department, Jon Cooper will come back for another season. Yes, he has coached in Tampa Bay since 2013. Do expect an extension eventually. Cooper cannot see him being anywhere else despite three straight first-round exits.

With most of the core in place, next season revolves around more retooling. Yanni Gourde is a free agent along with several other players. Ryan McDonagh is entering the final year of his deal. He could get a career-ending extension at some point.

What is obvious is this. Isaac Howard is not going to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa controls his rights until next year but Howard wants control. The Lightning might be apt to trade his rights at the NHL Draft in June. One never knows these days when it comes to prospects but it was a sudden and acrimonious split.

Some Boston Bruins Speculation

Connor Ryan of the Boston Globe: Don Sweeney wants several things including a potential new coach, a possible Top 5 draft pick, and some money to spend. Boston might win the lottery but that is unlikely. If they hold at five, Boston can still get a decent building block. After that, how does Boston retool a roster that needs health and luck more than anything else?

Morgan Geekie remains a priority to extend but how does one go about a top-six forward when so few are available at the pivot? Sweeney could take a swing at Mitch Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers, or maybe Brock Boeser. Is the cost worth it?

The middle-six center issue may rear its ugly head too. This will be far from an easy summer again for the Bruins.

