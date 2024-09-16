NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Buffalo Sabres

Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils likely need to do a bridge deal

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on New Jersey Devils RFA forward Dawson Mercer: “I just don’t think there is space for the Devils to do long-term, so I think that’s going to be a bridge.”

Kevin Labanc likely heading to New Jersey on a PTO

** Update: Devils officially signed Labanc to a PTO

Sheng Peng: Have heard the New Jersey Devils will be signing forward Kevin Labanc to a PTO.

James Nichols: Confirmed Peng’s report that the Devils will be signing Labanc to a PTO.

The Vancouver Canucks likely still interested in Kevin Lankinen

Rick Dhaliwal: (after signing goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a PTO) Believe that the Vancouver Canucks still have interest in goaltender Kevin Lankinen but they would need to clear some salary cap space.

Two Philadelphia Flyers could get extensions and one could be on the move

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York will likely get a contract extension before the season is over. If Tyson Foerster has a good start to the season, it’s possible that he gets one too.

Eyes will be on forward Joel Farabee. If the Flyers are looking to create some salary cap space before next offseason, they could look to move Farabee and his $5 million through 2027-28 at some point this season.

Kevyn Adams close to addressing Peyton Krebs situation

Paul Hamilton of WGR 550: Peyton Krebs didn’t sign the Buffalo Sabres qualifying offer and remains unsigned. GM Kevyn Adams on Saturday.

“We’ll see how the next couple of days go, and I’d like to give it a few more days before I address it,” said Adams on WGR. “But these things take time sometimes. It’s a process but, we’ll see where we are in 48 hours.”