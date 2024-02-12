NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Want To Upgrade at the Deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and the New Jersey Devils are a team to watch. The Devils are always looking to improve their team, as NHLRumors.com has documented since the season started. And the question is, where do the Devils look to improve?

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Continues To Look At All His Options

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta of the Fourth Period writes in his latest article about the Devils and GM Tom Fitzgerald going all-in with their goaltending and defense.

It is no secret that the Devils have been looking to upgrade in both positions. Fitzgerald has been in trade talks exploring his short- and long-term options. With Dougie Hamilton on LTIR, the Devils have money to play with. New Jersey has been poking around Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev on the defensive side.

NHL Rumors: Devils Continue To Scout To Improve Goaltending

While on the goalie side of things, the Devils have talked to the Flames about Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom has yet to be approached about waiving his no-movement clause. But according to Pagnotta, the Devils is a team he would be willing to waive it to go to.

The Flames already have former Devils Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman, and Alexander Holtz is someone they like as part of the deal along with Vitek Vanecek to make the money work.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Expected to be Aggressive at the Deadline

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes that the Devils have not been good this season, especially between the pipes and on defense.

Players like Damon Severson and Ryan Graves are no longer with the club. The experienced defense corps has become very inexperienced. Not to mention, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald did not address the glaring hole in the net.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Goalie Move Could Wait Until Summer

However, according to a new report from TSN Hockey Analyst Darren Dreger, he expects Fitzgerald to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

The question for Fitzgerald is, what will help more to get the Devils into the playoffs, a defenseman or a number one goalie?